Share:

KARACHI - MMA candidate and Jamaat-e-Islami’s Sindh Amir Asadullah Bhutto will be able to contest the election from NA-242.

The election tribunal heard his case on Monday. His nomination papers were earlier rejected because of his outstanding debts. His lawyer said Bhutto has no connection to the Kisaan Company and that he had a letter from the State Bank proving this. He also has a clearance letter from Citi Bank, according to his lawyer. The election tribunal has also allowed the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal’s Munim Zafar to take part in the elections from NA-243.

The returning officer had rejected his nomination papers for not declaring a dormant bank account PPP’s Abdul Qadir Patel has also been allowed to take part in the election from NA-248. The returning officer had taken notice of his failure to declare some property.

However, MQM’s candidate for PS-110 Mohammad Salahuddin’s has not been allowed to contest the elections, nor has fellow party member Howard John.

The APML’s candidate for PS-101, Haider Abbas, will also not be allowed to contest the elections. On the other hand, the party’s candidate from PS-130 also appeared before the tribunal and his matter has been sent to the ECP for a final decision. Naveed Aziz contended that he accidentally filled the form in Urdu instead of English because he did not know the proper procedure.

Election tribunal rejects appeal against Murad Ali Shah The tribunal also rejected an appeal against the acceptance of former chief minister Murad Ali Shah’s nomination papers.

The applicant had alleged that since Shah has hidden his dual nationality, he did not fulfill the criteria prescribed under articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

Rejecting the appeal, the tribunal said Shah’s dual nationality was not proven.

Objections against Aurangzaib Farooqui’s nomination papers rejected The tribunal rejected Rashid Rizvi’s appeal against the acceptance of nomination papers of Ahle-Sunnat Wal Jamaat’s Maulana Aurangzaib Farooqui from PS-91.

The applicant had contended that Farooqui is associated with a proscribed organisation and is nominated in several criminal cases. However, the tribunal rejected the application after the applicants failed to provide sufficient evidence against Farooqui.