Share:

MULTAN-Researchers from Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Multan have collectively won a competitive research grant worth Rs80 million from Higher Education Commission, Islamabad against a single call for proposals under National Research Program for Universities (NRPU) for the year 2017, disclosed Dr Saeed Akhtar, head of Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC).

He further disclosed that around 117 research proposals were submitted to HEC by BZU researchers for consideration for the award of the research grant however 50 of them were short listed after a rigorous review process by HEC. The shortlisted proposals were again presented by the respective principal investigators of the projects before the panel of experts nominated by HEC at Faisalabad and Islamabad. As a consequence, 27 proposals were finally selected for the grant of research funds to 26 potential researchers of Bahaudddin Zakariya University Multan. Interestingly, 17 of these 27 successful projects were awarded to scientists representing a single faculty i.e. Faculty of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (FAS&T) while Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, Faculty of Pharmacy, Faculty of Basic Science and Faculty of Law, Business Administration and Commerce succeeded in getting 5, 2, 2 and 1 project respectively. Dr Mubasher Hussain from agriculture won 2 projects under this program. Reportedly, BZU Multan has earned such a huge research grant in one go for the first time in its history and this accomplishment was attributed to the vibrant and potential role of the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) headed by Dr. Saeed Akhtar, who assumed his charge as Director last year.

Dr Saeed Akhtar said that research grant would certainly revitalize and shape up the research landscape of BZ University. These funds will be spent to purchase equipments, chemicals and supplies for labs of BZU leading to better research facilities for faculty and students at post graduate and doctoral levels. Furthermore, the upshots of the research undertaken with these funds will bring about significant positive change in research profile of the university resulting in better ranking of BZU at National and International level. He added that research culture at BZU has been promoted as a result of establishing ORIC at BZU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Tahir Amin congratulated the winners of research grants and reiterated that he was determined to bring BZU at par with international universities. He added that he was endeavouring to achieve highest standards of excellence in academics and research at BZU. He appreciated the efforts of Director ORIC BZU, Dr Saeed Akhtar for his unprecedented contribution to bring huge research grant for BZU.