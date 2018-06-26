Share:

Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has recently changed its zoning regulations for institutional sectors and Mauve Area to allow leaseholders of already allotted but vacant plots to construct multi-storeys buildings of their choice.

As per the provisions of the master plan of capital city, a 2700 feet wide southern half of H-series from Sector H-8 to Sector H-17 is designated for special buildings and institutions while a strip of increasing depth between G-series sectors and Kashmir Highway is known as Mauve Area, which is earmarked for attached departments and for the use of industrial and trading centres.

As per the original building parameters in H-series, basement plus ground plus 3-storeys structure (5-storeys) was allowed, but later the CDA board increased the number of storeys from 5 to 9. Whereas, in Mauve area, the same was increased from basement plus ground plus 5-storeys structure to 10 storeys. The permission for these additional storeys was subject to the payment of fee for additional cover area, which was decided to be calculated by the Finance wing of the civic body. According to aforementioned building bylaws, the lease holders in H-series could only construct a building with either 5-storeys or 9-storeys structures while in Mauve Area, the lease holder could either avail an approval for 6-storey building or 10-storey building.

A number of leaseholders approached CDA, who wished to build extra storeys on their plots ranging between old and new building parameters i.e. 7 storeys, 8 storeys.

However, the CDA planning wing was unable to process their cases because there was no provision to approve building plans in between the number of storeys fixed by CDA board in its both decisions. To fix this anomaly, the planning wing had forwarded a summary seeking amendments in its zoning regulations, which was approved by CDA board. The previous lessees of vacant institutional plots in H-series are now able to avail a floor area ratio (FAR) between 1:1.5 to 1:13.5, which will allow them to construct a number of storeys of their own choice ranging between 5 to 9.

However, in Mauve area, the leaseholders can also avail an option to construct building up to 10 storeys.

Meanwhile, the civic body has also divided the plots in H-series into two categories with respect of size; plots of size up to 4166 square yards and plots of size more than 4166 square yards.

According to amended regulations, the leaseholders would be able to construct 5-storey building at a plot having size up to 4166 square yards while they will be able to construct 10 storeys building at a plot of size more than 4166 square yards.

Similarly, in Mauve Area, the number of storeys for plots of size up to 3333.33 square yards will be 6-storey while 10-storeys building would be allowed on plots of size more than 3333.33 square yards