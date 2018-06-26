Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former finance minister Ishaq Dar Monday informed the Supreme Court that his consultant had suggested him to stay in the United Kingdom for two months further in order to continue his physiotherapy.

A four-page additional document submitted by Advocate Salman Aslam Butt on behalf of Dar in a case challenging his nomination papers for Senate elections included the medical report written by Consultant Neurosurgeon Richard Gullan.

Dar has been in London since October last year after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the wake of Panama Papers verdict filed a reference against him on account of allegedly possessing wealth beyond known sources and the accountability court declared him an absconder.

In March, Dar was elected as senator as an independent candidate following top court’s order on Election Act 2017 ruling that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif cannot head a political party and all decisions following his disqualification stands null and void.

On May 8, the top court had suspended the Senate membership of former finance minister Ishaq Dar and ruled that his notification shall stand suspended until his arrival. The ruling was given on a petition of Pakistan People’s Party’s Nawazish Ali Pirzada wherein he challenged Dar’s nomination papers for election of Senate on the grounds of being absconder from the Accountability Court. The petitioner had prayed the top court to direct the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) not to issue notification of Dar till the final adjudication of his petition. In the latest submissions, the report stated that Dar still tends to get discomfort down his arms very much more on the left than the right.

“On examination, the reflexes in the upper limbs are a little bit difficult to elicit,” the medical report stated, adding the movement of Dar’s neck was slightly limited. “It tends to trigger discomfort. There is no localised muscle spasm.”

“At this point in time it seems wisest to continue a conservative policy and he seemed happy with this decision and is going to continue with some more physiotherapy (eight weeks) which I think would be sensible,” the report stated.

The consultant said that he would review Dar in about two months’ time. “I (Richard) will see him (Dar) and just make sure that all is settling but if he (Dar) is not better or getting a bit worse again then I think it might be reasonable to re-discuss the option of some sort of surgical decompression of the appropriate nerve roots,” the medical report stated.

According to a previous medical report, the senator-elect Ishaq Dar has been suffering from chest pain resulting from a spinal issue in his neck. Pirzada in his petition had contended that Dar was declared an absconder by the Accountability Court on December 11, 2017. Dar in his reply to the top court had contended that there was no provision of law which could bar an absconder from contesting the elections. “No such proceedings were or have been initiated before any competent forum by the Appellant (Pirzada) in respect of the ground of disqualification being urged nor is there any valid, final and binding determination, declaration against the Answering Respondent (Ishaq Dar) in respect of the allegations levelled in the titled appeal,” the reply stated.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar will resume the hearing of the matter today (Tuesday).