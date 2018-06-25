Share:

LAHORE-A session’s court in Lahore on Monday asked singer-cum- actor Meesha Shafi to submit her reply by July 5 in the Rs1 billion defamation case filed against her by fellow artiste Ali Zafar. During today’s hearing, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Shehzad Ahmed, Zafar’s counsel argued that his client was “subjected to unmerited affirmations of provocation for exposure”, which has affected his image over the globe.

Advocate Rana Intizar Hussain asked the court that Shafi be asked to pay Rs1 billion in harms to his client.

The court, while coordinating Shafi to record her reaction by July 5, controlled her from making any defamatory comments against Zafar in any way on print, electronic or social media. Shafi’s legal representative Ahmed Pansota said, “We’re not talking much about it but everything we wished to say is included in the legal notice.” He added, “We categorically deny all allegations, assertions and/or insinuations made in Ali Zafar’s notice, sent to us earlier against Meesha, all of which are legally and factually incorrect.” Earlier in April 19, singer-cum-actor Meesha Shafi made a shocking revelation by accusing her colleague and singer Ali Zafar of sexual harassment.

Shafi took to her Twitter account and revealed that Ali Zafar sexually harassed her on more than one occasion and she hopes that her experience will empower other women to stand up for themselves and speak about such encounters.

She said, “Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment , I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out. But it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo.”