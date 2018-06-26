Share:

LAHORE - Diya FC thrashed Young Rising Stars 9-0 in the fifth match of Shahlyla Baloch National U-16 Women's Championship here at the Model Town Football Academy Monday.

Amera Haq was start of the day as she scored five goals including a hat-trick. Diya FC started aggressively and achieved the lead in the second minute. Ameerah Haq scored the goal. Maheen Javaid netted the ball in the 17th minute. Amira Haq and Zunaira Shah then broke the rival's defense and made it 4-0 in the first half.

The first goal in the second half was scored by Rabia Javed. After that, Ameerah played brilliantly as she completed her hat-trick in the 8th minute. In the dying moment of the match, Maheen Javaid converted a goal to make it 9-0.

In the sixth match of the event, Karachi United defeated Abbottabad Warriors 4-0. United won the lead against Warriors in the 4th minute as Nadia opened the account. Houda and Fariha scored to make it 3-0 in quick session. Houda again put the ball in the net in 20th minute. The second half remained goalless.