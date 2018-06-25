Share:

FAISALABAD-The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has nominated 42 officers in the district for the monitoring of and ensuring the observance of election code of conduct (CoC) during electioneering.

According to the notification issued in this regard, the Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad would be the district monitoring officer. In this regard, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmed Fawad to apprise the monitoring officers of their responsibilities about the supervision of implementation of code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan for the election campaign.

The deputy commissioner asked the monitoring officers to perform their duties about the monitoring as a national task for the holding of peaceful, transparent, free and fair general elections. He stressed upon them for daily visit to their area of assignment and submit their reports on prescribed proforma in case of any violation of code of conduct.

He gave the details of different sections of the code conduct. He said that the election candidates can display posters of 18x23 inch, 9x6 inch hand bills, 3x9 feet banners and 2x3 feet portraits while a ban has been imposed on advertising through hoardings, billboards, wall chalking and flexes. He said corner meetings have been allowed in the election campaign but carrying and displaying of arms have been restricted.

The deputy commissioner asked the monitoring officers to send the snaps along with their report through their mobile phones regarding any violation of code of conduct. He directed the ACs and other officers concerned to provide the copies of code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan for the contesting candidates for their information and implementation.