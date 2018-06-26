Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan has buried the speculations about any delay in the general elections by dismissing petitions filed by Muttahida Qabail Party, seeking postponement of polls scheduled for July 25.

A three-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan gave the decision on the petitions filed by the MQP.

The chief election commissioner refused to buy the argument that elections should be postponed because they were being held in the summer when the weather becomes too hot in southern Punjab.

The MQP and a few like-minded groups had asked the ECP to delay the polls in the wake of the rising mercury in July.

"If elections are held in the winter season, the residents of Kaghan, a hill station in northern areas of the country, can also argue on the same grounds to move the elections to summer," replied Raza using the petitioners' own logic to defeat their argument.

Last week, an MQP delegation visited the ECP Secretariat and met with senior officials to discuss the possibility of holding elections on proposed provincial assembly seats for erstwhile Fata on July 25.

The delegation was told to wait, and the issue would be discussed after the general election on July. The ECP officials also informed the MQP delegation that as per the constitutional order relating to the merger of Fata with the KP, elections on 12 provincial assembly seats would be held later on.