Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Evan Rachel Wood has travelled to Texas in support of families that have been separated at the US/Mexico border. The 30-year-old actress has revealed she was so distressed by some of the stories she’s heard about the border situation that she has travelled to the southern state in order to offer help. In a video posted on her Instagram account, Evan explained: ‘’Ever since I heard about everything happening in our country and the separation policy, I’ve been wondering what I can do.