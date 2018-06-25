Share:

SARGODHA-Former MNA and parliamentary secretary Gilgit Baltistan Chaudhry Hamid Hameed and former MPA and parliamentary secretary local bodies Punjab Chaudhry Abdur Razaq Dhillon became disobedient over not getting party tickets for NA-90 and PP-77 Sargodha city by the PML-N leadership.

Local PML-N workers took out a protest procession, led by Ch Hamid Hameed and Abdur Razaq Dhillon. A black flag was also hoisted on the residence of Hamid Hameed.

Speakers, in their addresses, alleged that the party leadership distributed tickets to Musharraf's remnants and visitors of Bani Gala. They termed it a great injustice with the loyal and ideological workers. They demanded that the party leadership should review the decision of tickets' distribution.

Ch Hamid Hameed said that he was denied party ticket for favouring citizens of Sargodha in various issues. The participants of the protest demonstration tied black strips on their arms.