TOBA TEK SINGH-Former provincial minister Khalid Malik joined PTI here at a functioning held with former Punjab governor Senator Ch Muhammad Sawar in the chair on Monday.

PTI Central Vice President and candidate from NA-112 Ch Muhammad Ashfaq, candidate for NA-111 Osama Hamza, candidate from PP-118 Asad Zaman Cheema and candidate from PP-119 Ch Khalid Bashir were also present on the occasion.

Khalid Malik had been MPA from Gojra in 1970,1977 and 1988. He remained a provincial minister in Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s government. His wife Ms Sarwat Malik had contested 2013 general elections from PP-118 on PPP ticket. Khalid Malik and his wife Sarwat Malik had filed nomination papers for contesting the upcoming general elections but on Monday announced support for the PTI candidate and joined the party.

Meanwhile, Ahsan Ihsan Gujjar, son of late former MPA Ihsanul Haq Gujjar defected from PTI and joined PML-N in the presence of PML-N ex MPA Khalid Javed Warraich.

Addressing a press conference, he said that he had joined PML-N unconditionally. His late father Ihsanul Haq Gujjar had MPA twice in 1985 and 1993 while his brother-in-law Azhar Nadeem Gujjar was elected as MPA in 2002.Ahsan Ahsan had applied to PTI for ticket from Gojra PP-119 but PTI awarded ticket to known transporter Ch Khalid Bashir. It is to be mentioned that due to differences between Khalid Warraich and former PML-N MPA Abdul Qadeer Awan, a ticket-holder from PP-119, Abdul Qadeer Awan was not invited to the press conference.