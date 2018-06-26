Share:

PARIS - A Pakistani delegation led by interim Finance Minister Shamshad Akhter is in Paris to present Pakistan’s case before the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) during a meeting on Monday.

Pakistan is expected to be placed on the FATF grey list during the crucial six-day meeting from June 24th to 29th in Paris.

Akhter will apprise the anti-terror financing body of measures that Pakistan has taken to stop money laundering and strangling the terror financing.

As a part of efforts to implement the FATF counter-terrorist financing operational plan adopted in February this year, on June 20, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan issued the ‘Anti Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Regulations 2018’.

Then, as a result, the National Security Committee (NSC) on June 8 reaffirmed its commitment to cooperate with FATF. A statement was issued after the NSC meeting: “The committee reaffirmed the commitment of the country to work with FATF and other international organizations in achieving common goals and shared objectives”

Last week, the interim finance minster said that the finance ministry has improved institutional mechanisms for handling anti-money laundering and countering financing terrorism issues. Coordination between the State Bank, Banking institutions and law enforcement agencies has also been strengthened to curb money laundering and terror financing, she added.

In the past, from 2012 to 2015, Pakistan was placed on the FATF grey list. Whereas, FATF is a global body that work against terrorist financing and money laundering.

Pakistan has been struggling in recent past to avoid being added to a list of countries deemed non-compliant with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing regulations by the FATF. Officials fear that placement of Pakistan’s name in grey list can impose negative effect on country’s economy. NNI