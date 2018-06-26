Share:

Egypt's El Hadary becomes oldest player in Cup history

Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary is set to become the oldest player ever to appear at a World Cup after the 45-year-old was named in the team to face Saudi Arabia in Volgograd on Monday. Egypt tweeted their team line-up including El Hadary, who will smash the record set by Colombia goalkeeper Faryd Mondragon, who was aged 43 years and three days when he played against Japan in Brazil in 2014. Liverpool star Mohamed Salah was also named in the starting line-up as Egypt go in search of a first-ever win in their third appearance at the World Cup finals. Salah missed the opening 1-0 defeat against Uruguay after injuring his left shoulder in last month's Champions League final.

He scored a penalty in the 3-1 defeat to Russia. El Hadary, who is 45 years and 161 days old and nicknamed "High Dam", made his debut for Egypt in 1996 -- a year before his Egyptian squad mate Ramadan Sobhy was born.

England Cup TV audiences beating royal wedding

A peak television audience of more than 14 million saw England beat Panama 6-1 in the World Cup, again beating viewing figures for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the BBC figures said Monday. Harry Kane scored a hat-trick in Sunday's match as Gareth Southgate's men secured their place in the last 16 in England's largest ever win at a World Cup finals. The BBC said 14.1 million people watched the match on its main terrestrial BBC One channel -- a UK audience share of 82.9 percent -- with 2.8 million live stream requests on its online platforms. BBC chiefs said the average match audience was 12.8m. It was 16.6m for England's opening match of the World Cup, the 2-1 win against Tunisia.

The royal wedding on May 19 had an average audience of 11.5 million. The figures do not include the audience for the build-up and post-match coverage, and do not take into account those watching in pubs or on giant public screens.

Prince William watches

England vs Panama in replay

As England thrashed Panama 6-1 on Sunday Prince William, the president of the Football Association, was flying into Jordan for a historic Middle East tour. The Duke of Cambridge missed the momentous game that helped England ease into the World Cup last 16 but caught a replay at the home of his host Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah. The heir to the Jordanian throne posted pictures on his Instagram account late Sunday showing him and William watching a replay of the game on a huge flat television screen. The pair are seen sitting on a couch in what appears to be a recreation room in Beit al-Ordon, the private residence of Jordan's royal family in the Hummar district west of Amman.

"Having a relaxing evening with His Royal Highness Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, after his first day in #OurJordan," Hussein wrote in a caption that accompanied one of two pictures of the pair. "Watching the replay of the England game that we missed earlier today," says another caption showing the cavernous room where the two princes are watching the game.

Brazil bar to give shots

every time Neymar falls

A Rio de Janeiro bar has invented a new drinking game: free shots every time Brazil's superstar Neymar falls down during a crucial World Cup group game against Serbia on Wednesday. "At each Neymar fall, it's a round of shots on the house!" the Sir Walter Pub in northern Rio posted on its Facebook page. The offer is the latest twist in Brazil's new national sport: making fun of the talented but divisive Paris Saint-Germain striker. In Brazil's first two games he disappointed many fans and inspired online mockery of his frequent dives. Against Costa Rica, he won a penalty after falling dramatically in front of the goalmouth but saw it annulled after VAR analysis showed he had exaggerated the incident.

However, the world's most expensive player can point to stats showing that he comes in for unusually rough treatment from opposition teams. He easily leads the table at the World Cup for number of fouls against him: 10 in the first game against Switzerland and four against Costa Rica.