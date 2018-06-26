Share:

Islamabad - Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has busted a gang of street criminals comprising two persons and recovered cash, mobile phones and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He said that SSP (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi assigned the task to SP Zubair Ahmed Sheikh to ensure arrest of those involved in looting people at gun point. He constituted a team under the supervision of DSP CIA Muhammad Ashraf Shah which included ASI Anam -Ullah and others. The team worked hard and succeeded in arresting two persons involved in looting people at gun point.