RAWALPINDI - Punjab Caretaker Minister for Agriculture, Food, Livestock and Planning and Development Sardar Tanvir Ilyas said that government would contact State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) with a formal request to reduce the interest rate on the loan taken for procurement of wheat from the farmers.

He said government had obtained a total of Rs435 billion loan including Punjab’s share of Rs180 billion on interest rate of 6 percent and government has also decided to contact SBP to get reduction in interest rate by 2.5 percent.

He said the caretaker government is fully prepared to provide a healthy atmosphere for holding free and fair elections following the instructions of Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan is producing best quality wheat that can also be export to other countries to earn foreign exchange. “Our wheat is healthy and good and taste of flour is also admirable,” he said adding that Pakistani can earn more by selling wheat to other countries.

He said India and China are taking interest in holding expos of their products on international level and earning more foreign exchange.

The minister said that water scarcity is a serious issue and the government should build small and big dams including Kala Bagh Dam to overcome the water issue.

“The economy of Pakistan mostly bases on agriculture and water is must in this regard. India is building dams on Pakistani water but nobody in the country is taking notice of it,” he said.

He said Punjab has the capability of building 3000 small and big dams to end water scarcity.

“The nation should urge the government for construction of Kala Bagh Dam,” he said.

He said a comprehensive and foolproof security plan has been evolved for holding free and fair elections in the country on July 25.

The minister said all candidates of political parties would also be provided adequate security. He advised the candidates of political parties to hold public gatherings in a place surrounded by boundary walls in a bid to secure the lives of workers and leaders.

“All the candidates should inform the government prior to public gathering so that security can be provided to them,” Tanvir Ilyas said.

“The caretaker setup is fully favouring free and fair elections that too in time. No government official is allowed to show his/her affiliation with any political party. Strict action will be taken against those who found involved in influencing on election process,” he said.

He said there are threats on part of imperial forces to sabotage the elections in Pakistan but the armed forces including Army and Rangers are fully prepared to coup with any terrorist activity in any part of country.

“The politicians should trust in system and avoid maligning each other,” he said.

Sardar Tanvir claimed he is not withdrawing salary from government instead bearing all the expenditures of transport and other activities being a minister by himself.