LAHORE - A Lahore High Court single bench comprising Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh gave another chance to the federal government to submit reply in a petition seeking directives for the interior ministry to put former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Safdar’s names on exit control list (ECL).

The federal government once again sought more time to submit reply. The court accepted the plea and directed the government to come up with reply on the next hearing.

Advocate Azhar Siddique, the petitioner’s counsel, said interior ministry did not put names of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Safdar on ECL. He alleged that federal government was interfering in the matter of placing their names on the ECL. He asked the court to order authorities concerned to put their names on ECL, so that they could be brought to justice for defaming and damaging the judiciary through their speeches.