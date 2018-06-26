Share:

LAHORE - An election tribunal on Monday allowed appeal of PTI Chairman Imran Khan against rejection of his nomination papers for NA-95 (Mianwali).

As hearing commenced, Imran’s counsel Babar Awan argued that his client had furnished complete details of his assets and properties in the nomination papers.

He said returning officer rejected his nomination papers purely on technical grounds that he did not submit affidavit along with his papers. The counsel said this decision of the RO was against the facts. He pleaded the court to set aside the decision of the returning officer and allow his client to contest election in the name constituency.

On other hand, Jahandar Khan, who had challenged the papers of Khan, said the affidavit submitted by Khan was not verified by the oath commissioner and every page of his papers carried different signs of the PTI chief. He also alleged Khan did not mention assets of his two sons.

ECP’s counsel Ch Umar opposed arguments of Khan’s counsel saying that RO’s decision was right and based on facts. He pleaded the court to reject the papers of Khan.

After hearing both sides, tribunal comprising Justice Faisal Zaman Khan allowed the appeal of Imran Khan against rejection of his nomination papers for NA-95, Mianwali.

Another tribunal comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh also dismissed appeal of Pakistan Justice Party’s Mudassar Ch against Imran Khan for NA-131 and allowed Khan to contest election from this constituency.

Separately, a bench turned down appeal of PML-N’s candidate Sardar Ayaz Sadiq against nomination papers of PTI candidate Aleem Khan for NA-129.

Verdict on Abbasi’s nomination reserved

Israr Ahmed reported from Rawalpindi that an appellate election tribunal of the Lahore High Court on Monday reserved its verdict in the petition against acceptance of incomplete nomination papers of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for NA-57 (Murree) by a Returning Officer.

The verdict of the tribunal comprising Justice Ibad-ur-Rehman Lodhi may be announced on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Earlier, the election tribunal suspended the RO for two days for accepting the incomplete nomination forms of Abbasi for NA-57 election.

As Justice Lodhi took up the appeal against former PM’s nomination, the applicant’s lawyer argued that Shahid Abbasi grabbed forest land of the Lawrence College in the garb of lease.

He added that the candidate also showed less price of his house located in F/7/2 in the nomination papers.

He also alleged the nomination papers of PML-N stalwart were also tampered.

On this, Justice Ibad-ur-Rehman Lodhi asked the lawyer to prove Abbasi’s illegal occupation on forest land.

He also questioned the lawyer under which clause Abbasi should be declared an ineligible if the allegation of tampering proved true.

The judge also reprimanded the RO and remarked the page number 52 and 62 are similar and how free and fair elections were possible in presence of ROs like him.

Arguing before the court, lawyer of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said his client had shown all of his assets in the nomination papers and nothing to hide.

After completion of comments of both parties, the AET of LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Ibad-ur-Rehman Lodhi reserved the verdict in the case.

Talking to media men, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said he did not tamper his nomination papers.

He said that his lawyer explained each and everything before the tribunal.

He said that Mian Nawaz Sharif is his beloved leader and the party would face a huge loss because he is not leading the election campaign.

He claimed he resolved public mitigations during his stay in office of Prime Minister, adding, the people of his constituency would support and vote for him in the upcoming general elections 2018.

To a query as to why N League denied party ticket to former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Abbasi replied the decision of not awarding ticket to him was taken by the top command of the party.