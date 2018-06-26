Share:

Minister chairs FJMU syndicate meeting

Minister for Health Dr Jawad Sajid Khan chaired meeting of syndicate of Fatima Jinnah Medical University on Monday. Vice Chancellor Prof Javed Gardezi, Registrar Dr Zahid Kamal, Treasurer Muhammad Nasir, MS Sir Ganga Ram hospital Dr Fayyaz Butt, Ms Govt Shahdra Teaching Hospital Dr Rafiq Chaudhary and officers of relevant departments attended the meeting. The syndicate gave approval of Examination Regulation 2018 for FJMU. Moreover, the meeting approved installation of new tube-well at hostel, purchase of laboratory equipment, bulk purchase of medicines and suture for Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The meeting also gave approval for the contract of repair and maintenance of air-conditioners, refrigerators and water coolers of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.–Staff Reporter

Call for joint efforts against dengue

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Lahore General Hospital Prof Agha Shabeer Ali has stressed the need for collective efforts to curb dengue. Chairing a meeting to review arrangement for dengue at LGH on Monday, he said that there was need of raising awareness about symptoms and causes of dengue and benefits of cleanliness. Prof Agha Shabeer Ali directed the participants to follow SOPs for management of patients. He said that dengue training has already been imparted to all the doctors, nurses and paramedics. He directed holding symposiums, seminars and training workshops regarding causes of dengue and handling of patients. –Staff Reporter

Secretary presides over VCs meeting

Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Saqib Zafar chaired a meeting of Vice Chancellors of Medical Universities, Principals of Medical Colleges, MSs of teaching hospitals and heads of specialized healthcare institutions of Lahore on Monday. The meeting discussed provision of medicines, clean drinking water, cleanliness conditions and overall working of the hospitals. The MSs and heads of specialized healthcare institutions briefed the Secretary about the performance of their institutions and the facilities being provided to the patients and their attendants.–Staff Reporter

Accused summoned

A special judicial magistrate again issued summons to accused Nasir Butt and directed the local police to investigate the allegations of unnatural acts against the accused and submit a detailed report. Accused Nasir Butt, son of Rehmat Ali, is nominated in a complaint under section 200 of CrPC. Advocates Intezar Mahdi and Zulfiqar Ahmed represented the complainant and no one appeared on behalf of the accused.–Staff Reporter

FIA arrests man for harassing woman

The FIA Cyber Crime Circle (CCC) Lahore on Monday arrested a man involved in harassing a woman on social medial. According to the FIA spokesman, Mrs Hira Asif, daughter of Muhammad Asif Khan of Wapda Town, had filed a complaint that accused Faisal Khan blackmailed and harassed her.–APP

An FIA team conducted a raid and apprehended the accused

from Karim Park Lahore. The team also recovered obnoxious

material from his mobile-phone, which was taken into possession

by the FIA.

A case was registered against the accused.