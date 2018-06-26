Share:

Islamabad - The water situation has once again deteriorated as storage of water further tumbled to 1.63 million acre-feet, forcing the Indus River System Authority (Irsa) to cut nine percent water share of Punjab and Sindh.

“As the Irsa is augmenting river inflows from the available storage, it (storage) has further reduced to 1.63 MAF, and resultantly, the Irsa decided to set aside the provincial indents reducing the provincial share immediately,” said Irsa spokesman Khalid Rana while talking to media.

He said that reviewing the water situation, it was observed that due to low temperatures in catchments, the water situation was still critical and on Monday river inflows further reduced to 228,000 cusecs.

Rana said that the operational constraints of Tarbela and Mangla compelled the Irsa to impose a cut of nine percent to Punjab and Sindh on their shares. He said that after adjustment, the provincial allocations were reduced. Punjab’s share was decreased to 115,000 cusecs from 131,000 cusecs while Sindh’s share was reduced from 165,000 cusecs to 150,000 cusecs. Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa will continue to withdraw their share of 14,000 cusecs and 3300 cusecs respectively.

On Monday, the available water storage was 1.63 MAF against last year 5.4 MAF and the 10-year’s average of 5.2 MAF. Similarly, the river inflows were 228,000 cusecs against last year’s 337,000 cusecs and the average flows of 409,000 cusecs in the last 10 years.

The storage and river inflows were decreasing in the wake of falling temperatures in the catchment areas. Skardu’s temperature, after touching the peak of 34.4 degree Celsius on June 5, fell to 22.8 degree Celsius, impacting the river inflows badly, said the Irsa spokesman.

Rana further said that as Irsa had started releasing water from the storage to augment the river supplies, both the reservoirs were depleting. And after touching the peak storage of 2.180 MAF on June 18, it fell to 1.63884 MAF on Monday. He said the river inflows, after touching the peak flows of 378,400 cusecs, decreased to 2200 cusecs on Monday. Rana said that a major operational constraint was being faced by IRSA on Tarbela which could not be left to be depleted more than 4-ft per day for safety reasons.

Last week, the Irsa increased supplies from Mangla Dam from 25,000 cusecs to 40,000 cusecs to avoid any shortfall to Punjab Trimmu Canal System as a result of the reduction in the Chashma-Jhelum canal flows.

Meanwhile, a source said that currently 40,000 cusecs water was being released from Mangla spillways and the powerhouse, however, after reaching the 1105 feet level, the water discharge through spillways cannot further continue and water release from the reservoir will be reduced to 35,000 cusecs. The source said that 80 percent losses from Taunsa to Kotri, which accounts for almost 50 percent of Sindh’s share, still continue but the Irsa counts it 20 percent losses.

The source said that if the current dry season continues, Tarbela will reach its dead level within 10 days. The position of the river inflows and outflows on Monday at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs' level was as under:

The inflows of River Indus at Tarbela were 114,300 cusecs and outflows 159,100 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera inflows 53,100 cusecs and outflows 53,100 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla inflows 27,000 cusecs and outflows 40,000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala inflows 33,800 cusecs and outflows 5,900 cusecs.

Tarbela is currently on 1426.28 feet against the minimum operating level of 1,386 feet. The maximum conservation level is 1,550 feet. While Mangla, against the minimum operating level of 1050 feet, is at 1121.40 feet presently and its maximum conservation level is 1242 feet. Chashma, against the minimum operating level of 638.15 feet, is at 643.70 feet presently and its maximum conservation level is 649 feet.