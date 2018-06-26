Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Inter-Service Public Relations Monday warned the general public to be aware of fake telephone calls from those impersonating as officials of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

“There are reports of fake telephone calls being made to general public by individuals impersonating as Pakistan armed forces officials,” said ISPR in a press release titled ‘public awareness information’.

It said that the impersonators try to seek personal details like CNIC Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), bank accounts etc on the pretext of census verification etc. “Please be aware that no such calls are being made from Pakistan armed forces,” ISPR added.

The military’s media wing further said: “public is requested not to respond to such calls and immediately report the same on our emergency help line UAN 1135 and 1125.”

Earlier in January, the ISPR warned the people against sharing personal details with fraudsters impersonating as army officials. It said the impersonators sought personal details including CNIC and bank accounts on the pretext of census verification.

In March also a large number of people again reported receiving telephone calls, allegedly made by impersonators claiming to be army officials, seeking their personal details, including CNIC numbers and bank account information.

Moreover, last month the military’s media wing had issued a warning about a "malicious email" being sent using the name of ISPR. ISPR had clarified that “this is a phishing email which has no link to ISPR”. It had asked the internet users to delete any email received from "invite@ispr.press" and report it as spam.