LAHORE:- Former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali has urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar to take suo motu against poor performance and financial irregularities of sports federations.

Jamali showed his concerns against poor performances of Pakistan hockey, squash, tennis, Pakistan Sports Board and other sports federations. “The standards of games across the world are being improved and most of the nations are well-prepared to earn gold medals in mega international events but on the other hand, Pakistan sports are declining fast.”

He said there is a dire need of accountability, which is only solution to Pakistan sports woes. “Until the Chief Justice takes suo motu notice of officials’ corruption and poor performance, sports in Pakistan are bound to decline,” he said.