KARACHI-After releasing character posters featuring Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ahad Raza Mir, Shaz Khan and Hania Amir as the fighter pilots, Momina and Duraid Films and HUM Films have officially released the poster for Kubra Khan’s character for of the much-awaited film “Parwaaz Hai Junoon” - a remarkable tribute to the Pakistani Airforce. The film is filled with the passion to learn, and to win at any cost. The poster showcases Kubra Khan at her best. She stuns in a sun-kissed look, holding up her wedding card that reads “Fiza weds Nadir”. This reveals that Kubra’s character is named Fizza and will be getting married. Kubra can be seen dressed up in a wedding dress alongside her on-screen counterpart Shaz Khan. Poster does not state if Kubra is part of the air force as it did with Hania Amir’s character. Starring Hamza Ali Abbasi, Hania Aamir, Ahad Raza Mir,Shaz Khan and Kubra Khan in the lead roles, Parwaaz Hai Junoon is directed by Haseeb Hassan and written by Farhat Ishtiaq. The movie scheduled to release on Eid-ul-Adha.