LAHORE (PR) Electricity employees should spare no effort for prevention of theft of electricity and recovery of electricity revenue from the defaulters. The management and the workers should continue to strengthen their efforts to prevent the tragic accidents of the line staff in the distribution companies. The management would continue to improve the terms and conditions of the workers and ensure them safe working conditions. The line staff should refuse to work under unsafe working conditions.

These views were expressed by Lesco CEO Mujahid Parvez Chatta addressing an Eid party of Wapda/electricity workers arranged by All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) at Bakhtiar Labour Hall Lahore.

It was also participated by the other senior members of the management of Pepco, Lesco and Wapda along with hundreds of trade unions representatives and workers.

Union Leader Khushid Ahmed, general secretary of the union urged to the workers and management to take special safety measures in coming rainy season in the next month in order to avert fatal and non-fatal accidents of the line staff and public at large.

He demanded need to start special awareness campaign to educate the general public and need of observing the safety at work place to prevent electricity accidents of line staff.

He demanded to the electricity management to improve professional training of the line staff, so that, those tragic accidents could be averted.