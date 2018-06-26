Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former interior minister Senator Rehman Malik Monday urged the government to take up with Afghanistan the issue of deportation of Ikram Ullah and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s new chief Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud to Pakistan.

Senator Malik, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior, said the new chief of TTP has recently written a book titled: ‘Inqilab Mehsud South Waziristan: From British Raj To American Imperialism’ in which he had claimed the responsibility for the assassination of two-time prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Senator Malik said in the said book, Abu Mansoor Asim Mufti Noor Wali had clearly stated: “Benazir Bhutto was killed in a suicide attack in Rawalpindi on December 27, 2007, carried out by TTP. Two suicide bombers Bilal a/k/a Saeed and Ikramullah were tasked to carry out the attack on Benazir Bhutto on December 27, 2007. The first suicide bomber Bilal a/k/a Saeed, hailing from Badar, first fired at Benazir Bhutto from his pistol and the bullet hit her neck. Then he detonated his explosive jacket and blew himself up in the middle of the participants of the procession. The second suicide bomber Ikramullah, a resident of Makeen town in South Waziristan, escaped from the blast site and is still alive.”

He said it was for the first time that Taliban officially had confessed the murder of Benazir Bhutto and the responsibility came from the present TTP chief. “As the book has made leading claims therefore it is necessary that investigation into Benazir Bhutto’s case to be revisited,” he stressed.

He said that the Federal Investigation Agency had earlier identified Ikramullah as the second suicide bomber who had fled from the scene after the attack by Bilal a/k/a Saeed.

“He was declared proclaimed offender by the trial court. The TTP’s news chief Mufti Noor Wali in his book has corroborated the facts of the investigation carried out by the Joint Investigation Team of FIA,” he said.

He said that he had already written two letters to former minister of interior Ahsan Iqbal and caretaker Minister of Interior Azam Khan to make a request to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to deport Ikramullah and the new chief of TTP, Abu Mansoor Asim Mufti Noor Wali to Pakistan. He said that the terrorists were hiding in Afghanistan.

Malik asked the interim government to make a request to Interpol to issue Red Notices against Ikramullah and Abu Mansoor Asim Mufti Noor Wali, enabling Pakistan to request for the deportation of these two persons.

Senator Malik said that since 2011, the government of Afghanistan had been denying the presence of Mullah Fazalullah in Afghanistan but the denial proved wrong when on June 13, 2018 he was killed in the US strike in the border area of Marawera district of Kunar province in Afghanistan.

“Rather to remain in denial state about the presence of Abu Mansoor Asim Mufti Noor Wali and Ikramullah like Mullah Fazal Ullah, the government of Afghanistan should deport both of them to Pakistan immediately,” he contended.

The PPP leader also asked the government to make the report public it submitted to the Financial Action Task Force against the grey list.

He said the FATF organisation was fully under the influence of US and India hence “we do not expect justice from them but however strongly presenting the case can avert us to be in the grey list.”

Malik said India should be placed in the grey list of the FATF for financing terrorist organisations which have been declared and proven terror outfits. “The government under Indian Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi has been financing terrorist activities,” he said.