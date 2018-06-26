Share:

Rawalpindi - A meeting of important tour operators from Southwest China, organized by Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) was held at PTDC Headquarters at Flashman’s Hotel on Monday. The meeting was chaired by General Manager (GM) PTDC Ali Akbar Malik and was attended by a 10 member delegation, comprising tour operators from Southwest China led by President of the Chendu Overseas Travel, Heyu Guan.

The meeting was attended by Manager Human Resources Ejaz Ali, Manager Flashman’s Hotel Ashfaq Ahmed Loothar, Manager Publicity Mukhtar Ali and Deputy Manager Tour Khalid Jamil Satti. From the private sector, President of the Pakistan Association of Tour Operators (PATO) Syed Sajjad Hussain Shah, General Secretary Asghar Ali Pargak, President of the Sustainable Tourism Foundation, Aftab ur Rehman Rana, President of Panoramic Pakistan Tahir Imran and General Manager of Waljis Travel Irfanullah Baig attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, General Manager PTDC Ali Akbar Malik said that Pakistan and China’s brutal relations have been ideal for the past 70 years and they are strengthening the formation of CPEC and due to this economic corridor, the world has started to focus on this region. China is the top outbound tourist generating country in the world, so it is important that tour operators of both countries establish links to promote tourism jointly. Pakistan is a peaceful country that is potentially a paradise for tourists. He said there are countless opportunities for investment along the CPEC, in the tourism sector from Khunjab to Gwadar. Brochures will be published in Chinese language for the participation of Chinese people and PTDC’s website has also been translated into Chinese.

President of the Pakistan Association of Tour Operators (PATO), Sajjad Shah said that the time has come for us to take great measures to develop tourism and take some important steps to promote tourism in the country. In order to promote tourism, the formation of National Tourism Authority is required to highlight the country’s identity. Tourism development in collaboration with tour operators of the two countries will not only contribute to the increase in foreign exchange income, but will also help in promoting a soft image of Pakistan globally.

The President of the Sustainable Tourism Foundation, Aftab ur Rahman Rana, said that trade links have been increased due to improvement in road links and so an increase in tourist flow has also been witnessed. Establishment of tourism infrastructure will also help in job creation and poverty alleviation. “There are no direct flights from Pakistan for any other city in China except Beijing and Urumqi. To access other cities of China, travellers need to go via Dubai or Bangkok, which is a very long and tiring route,” said Irfanullah Baig, General Manager of the Waljis Travel Agency. He recommended that Chinese Airlines may launch flights to Pakistan from other cities in China so that tourists flow could increase.