MIRPURKHAS - At least 10 hours long loadshedding continued in the city causing hardships to the people as water supply remained off during power suspension. Complaints received from different areas of the city regarding loadshedding by the Hesco Mirpurkhas division causing great difficulties to the people.

Business activities remained suspend while even in hot days industries were also closed during power failure. Water supply was disrupted from water supply schemes resultantly, water scarcity continued and people compelled to get drinking water from far flung areas.

Citizens of different walks of life including Imran Malik, Sohail Ahmed, Akbar Khan, Liaqat Shah, Shafi and others, talking to media alleged that the Hesco officers had failed to control the power stealing particularly in the city resultantly, they were issued illegal detection bills to the consumers without any cause.

They blamed that inflated bills were also issued to consumers instead to give relief to the poor masses. They further alleged that the Hesco officials were also involved in power theft. They were not taken action against the power thieves.

They demanded the Hesco chief to take immediate notice, ensure reducing loadshedding time and stop the issuance of illegal detection and inflated bills and punish the responsible officers.