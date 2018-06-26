Share:

ISLAMABAD - Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal fielded Mian Aslam and Raja Bilal Faisal on three National Assembly seats from the federal capital. MMA Islamabad chapter president Maulana Abdul Rauf in a press conference announced the names of the candidates and said that Mian Aslam would be contesting on two National Assembly seats—NA-52 and NA-53 while Raja Bilal Faisal would contest elections from NA-54.

Maulana Abdul Rauf asked the religious forces to join hands so that after winning elections MMA would materialise the dream of transforming Pakistan into a true Islamic state. He said that in the past the MMA government had served the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa exceptionally well after forming the government in 2002 and they would form government at the centre and transform the country into a true Islamic welfare state.

Talking on the occasion, Main Aslam who had won the National Assembly elections in 2002 said that people know him well and his performance was before them. He said that after winning the elections they would serve the people of the federal capital and resolve their problems.