LAHORE - Allahoakbar Tehreek (AAT) backed by Milli Muslim League (MML) has issued tickets to 16 candidates in Lahore.

Tickets have been given to six aspirants on National Assembly and 10 on Provisional Assembly seats. Chairman AAT Dr Ehsan Bari and President MML Saifullah Khalid distributed tickets among nominated candidates. The following candidates have been issued tickets: In national assembly, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoub from NA125, Hafiz Khalid Waleed from NA133, Mian Aamir Abbas from NA127, Choudhry Shabbir Ahmad from NA132, Zulifqar Ali from NA134 and Akmal Khan Bari from NA123 have been given tickets. For provisional assembly, tickets of AAT have been issued to Noor Naeem Khan from PP148, Mrs. Jhara Saira Begum, Sheikh Muhammad Aamir from PP150, Arshad Butt from PP153, Shoaib Sheerani from PP157, Choudhry Shafiq Gujjar from PP160, Talha Abdul Rasheed from PP163, Mian Shahid Mahmood from PP162, Hafiz Khalid Waleed from PP167. Whereas Shafiq Khan has been given ticket from PP136.