AHMEDPUR EAST-Office-bearers and workers of PML-N Labour Wing Ahmedpur East tehsil and city have demanded the party’s supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, president Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N parliamentary board to cancel party ticket for PP-253 Ahmedpur East awarded to Qazi Adnan Farid.

They announced that if the party leadership did not accept their demand they would fully back Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi for NA-174 and Sahibzada Muammad Gazain Abbasi for PP-253 Ahmedpur East.

They expressed these remarks during a meeting held under the chair of Labour Councillor Municipal Committee and Additional Secretary Information PML-N Labour Wing Punjab Mian Siddique Asim here.

Addressing the meeting, Siddique Asim alleged that Qazi Adnan Farid did not give importance to any senior Muslim leaguer and worker during his five years tenure as an MPA. “Neither did he accommodate son of a single PML-N worker by recruiting him as a class four employee nor did he allocate development funds on the advice of any party worker,” he added.

Participants of the meeting blamed that Qazi Adnan Farid patronized PTI leader Tariq Rasheed Malik and inducted his wife as member Jahez Committee. Moreover, Qazi Adnan Farid openly opposed PML-N ticket holders-Shehzad Suhail Khakwani, Sheikh Muhammad Qasim and Chaudhry Asif Gondal-in Ahmedpur East Tehsil Municipal Committee [TMC] elections and fielded independent candidates against them. The meeting, in a unanimous resolution, urged PML-N leadership to cancel ticket of Qazi Adnan Farid and award it to any senior Muslim Leaguer. Meanwhile, Mian Siddique Asim told The Nation on a phone call that he had informed party central leaders including Zafar Iqbal Jhagra, Raja Zafarul Haq and others about their demand.

On the other hand, PML-N Youth Wing Bahawalpur Division President and Municipal Councillor Chaudhry Asif Gondal has announced to contest election as an independent candidate from PP-253 Ahmedpur East against PML-N ticket holder Qazi Adnan Farid.

Talking to newsmen, he levelled serious allegations against Qazi Adnan Farid and stated that his house had operated as PML-Q election office in 2008 general elections. Asif Gondal added that he had applied for party ticket but it was not accepted. He announced to start electioneering after the allotment of symbols. He claimed that citizens would back his candidature as he had served the masses with dedication.

DURRANI’S SON TO CONTEST

INDEPENDENTLY

Hussein Ali Durrani, son of former federal minister for information and broadcasting Muhammad Ali Durrani, will contest for PP-253 Ahmedpur East on the ticket of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal [MMA]. This was disclosed by local MMA leader Hameedullah Aziz during a media talk here on Sunday. He said that Muhammad Ali Durrani would lead the election campaign of his son in the provincial constituency.