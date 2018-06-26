Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Karachi chapter President Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has chaired a meeting at Idara-e-Noor Haq in connection with the arrangements being continued for ulema convention, which is to be held on June 28, at Hakeem Said Ground and a public gathering which is to be scheduled on July 8 at Bagh-e-Jinnah.

Chairing the meeting, President Naeem has constituted the committees including administrative committee and reception committee for the convention and public gathering.

Addressing on the occasion, Hafiz Naeem further announced that the MMA leadership has decided to stage a protest demonstrations against the Water Board administration for water shortage in different areas of the metropolis.

“We have evolved a joint strategy in this regard adding that the MMA would start a chain of protest demonstrations against the water crisis from June 29,” he added.

He further said that the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has also raised its voice over public issues including power outages and non-availability of National Identity Cards (CNICs) from NADRA.

The president said that the masses are very much in the fold of religious parties and keep their hopes alive from the MMA.

“The MMA in the upcoming elections would yield surprising results with the help of masses,” Naeem maintained.

He further said that the country is passing through a critical juncture and the MMA has a capability to bring masses out from the hot waters.

The meeting was attended by the other leaders of MMA including Mustaqeem Noorani, Ahsan Ullah, Maulana Ghayyas, Maulana Hammad, Mufti Ghulam Ghaus, Muslim Pervez, Raja Arif Sultan, Maulana Muhibullah, Maulana Abdul Wahab, Aamir Najeebullah and others.