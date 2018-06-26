Share:

LAHORE:- Rana Nasir Khan and Chaudry Hammid won the floodlight Defence Raya Monthly Medal Golf gross and net categories titles here at the Defence Raya golf course.

In gross category, it was a tie between Rana Nasir and Umair Butt as both ended up with a score of 75 but Nasir was declared winner on a better performance on the back nine while Umair finished runner-up. Haris Naseer, Amir Chaudry and Jamal Nasir produced similar scores of gross 78. In the net category, Ch Hammid emerged as winner with score 66. Atif Ibrahim and Haroon Rashid finished second and third with same score of 68.