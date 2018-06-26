Share:

LAHORE - Renowned journalist, intellectual and analyst Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami said on Monday that objectives of creation of Pakistan were setting up and Islamic society and making it a precedent for the whole world.

He was addressing the students of 18th educational session of Nazariati Summer School at Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Tehreek-Pakistan, Lahore. He urged the students to develop habit of reading books other than the syllabus books. In order to become a renowned person in your life, students should work hard, be a truthful and honest person, he stressed.

He lamented that the habit of book reading is diminishing fast among students. While stressing upon book reading, he urged the students to read books on Islam and Pakistan. He said students should plan their future right now and starts initiatives to meet the target. He said the students should always in mind that they are true Muslims and Pakistanis. He also stressed teachers to inculcate teachings of Islam and Pakistan Movement among students.

Secretary General Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust Shahid Rasheed was present on the occasion.