Pakistan to send technical staff to Nigeria

ISLAMABAD (APP): Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, will send technical staff to Nigeria on urgent basis. An official source told APP here on Wednesday that Pakistani skilled labour demand was increasing in the different countries of the world and government was taking various steps to send maximum skilled and unskilled labour to different countries. He said a leading client in Nigeria had demanded services of professors in the different fields including animal science, computer science, forestry and wildlife, statistics, soil science, biology, electrical engineering, microbiology, geology, chemistry, civil engineering, biochemistry, mathematics, physics, mechanical engineering and mechatronics. To a question, he said that qualified and experienced staff will be selected like Bsc, Msc, PhD in the relevant fields with at least 6 years post professional experience. He said June 30 is last date for submission of documents and interested candidate could visit office site.

Footballs export up 10.6pc in 11 months

ISLAMABAD (APP): Export of footballs from Pakistan increased by 10.64 percent during July-May (2017-18) period as compared to same month of the previous year. As many as 37.28 million numbers of manufactured footballs valuing $153.018 million were sent abroad during the period under review compared to export of 32.568 million footballs worth $138.3 million during July-May (2016-17), latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. The increase in export of footballs was witnessed amid ongoing Fifa World Cup in Russia, where Pakistan's manufactured special footballs are being used. The football that is being used in the tournament is technically termed as thermo bonded, which was first introduced in the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Before that, Pakistan had supplied hand stitched football for almost all the World Cups from the 1990s to 2010. Meanwhile, on year basis, the export of footballs also witnessed a surge of 29.4 percent in May 2018 compared to that of May 2017.

During the month 4.164 million footballs worth $15.6 million were supplied across the globe compared to the export of 2.712 million footballs valuing $12.083 million in May 2017. Similarly, on month on month basis, the footballs export also witnessed an increase of 2.02 percent as the export during April 2018 stood at $15.3 million against the export of $15.6 million in May this year.

SCCI delegation off to Brazil

SIALKOT (APP): An eleven-member delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), headed by Khawaja Wajid Ali, left for Brazil on Monday. The leader of business delegation mentioned that the visit to Brazil will pave way for enhancing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Brazil. Talking to reporters before leaving for Brazil, the leader of SCCI delegation disclosed that during the delegation will hold series of B2B meetings with their counterparts and conduct market survey for assessing the demands of Pakistani products in Brazilian market. The leader of the delegation said that Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) had formulated a strategy for developing close business ties and cooperation with all countries and under the programme special focus was on boosting trade activities. Wajid was of the opinion that the current visit of delegation will provide an opportunity to the members of the delegation in developing B2B and C2C linkages as well as assess the demand for Pakistani products in Brazil.

Food group import down 10.4pc in May

ISLAMABAD (APP): Food group imports into the country during month of May 2018 decreased by 10.41pc as compared the corresponding month of last year and reached $498.878 million as compared the import of $556.830 million. The import of the food commodities into the country was recorded at $556.830 million in month of May, 2017, according the data of PBS. During the month under review, imports of dry fruits and nuts reduced by 92.17 percent and tea by 19.88pc respectively as about 1,020 metric tons of dry fruit and nuts worth $1.282 million were imported as compared to imports of 16,423 metric tons worth $16.371 million imported in same month of last year. Meanwhile, about 11,370 metric tons of tea worth $31.38 million was imported to fulfill the domestic requirements as compared the imports of 12,804 metric tons valuing $38.738 million of same month of last year. However, the imports of food commodities in to the country during last eleven months of current financial year witnessed nominal increase of 1.09pc as compared the same period of last year.