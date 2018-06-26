Share:

LAHORE - PML-Q Leader Ch Parvez Elahi has said that free, fair and transparent election cannot be held without suspending Local Bodies. In a statement issued from here on Monday, he said that PML-N started pre-poll rigging in Punjab through representatives of Local Bodies who were undertaking works for PML-N candidates in their respective constituencies and were organising public meetings in connection of election campaign.

He said that local Chairmen and members of Union Councils were threatening the polling staff and are influencing them. He said that for holding fair and transparent election in the Punjab it was essential that Local Bodies should be completely suspended till July 25 as only suspending development funds of Local Bodies is not enough.

He said that the caretaker governments were claiming about holding of fair and transparent elections but if the Local Bodies were not suspended till July 25 then this claim of will not be based on reality.

He asked the caretaker governments and Election Commission to take immediate notice of this situation to conduct transplant polls.