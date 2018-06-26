Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has finalised its Party Manifesto for the General Elections – 2018, which the party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would announce through a press conference at Islamabad Press Club this week.

Bilawal’s spokesman Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said the Manifesto for the General Elections – 2018 would be 10th the Party would be announcing during last five decades as its first manifesto for the General Elections – 1970 was unveiled by Party founder Chairman Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Former Prime Minister and PPP Chairperson Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had given six party manifestos in her life, he added.

Mustafa said that Chairman had inked many revolutionary steps and programmes for the people of Pakistan in the coming manifesto.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar pointed out that PPP’s manifesto carried imminent programmes for the up-lift of the deprived and oppressed people of the country.

The manifesto would also address the problems of all the people across the board, he said.