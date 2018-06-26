Share:

KARACHI - The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) head Pir Sabghatullah Rashdi commonly known as Pir Pagara once again claimed that the GDA will form the government in Sindh after the general elections 2018.

Addressing the press conference at Kingri House on Monday, the head of a group of anti-Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) politicians, was of the view that corruption rule was about to end in the province and the PPP would not be in the power anymore.

Raising objection on the election commission, Pir Pagara said that it was not neutral in Sindh, accusing it of favouring the PPP. He said that the same officers, who were involved in malpractices, have been serving for last 10 years in the election commission, adding that there are different criteria of the ECP for Punjab and Sindh.

Pir Pagara also alleged that they are not being allowed to carry out their political activities like other parties of the province. “Our reservations should be redressed. How will we play, if not provided the same ground,” he said while appealing the chief justice of Pakistan to take suo moto notice of ‘injustices’ being made against the GDA member.

Speaking on the occasion, former national assembly speaker Dr Fehmeeda Mirza said that they would not accept the result of the polls if it is not held fair and free. She also expressed the reservation on the caretaker CM, saying that despite the reservation that had accepted Fazal-ur-Rehman as the caretaker chief executive of the province. She was of the view that now the development schemes, which were pending for last 10 years, are being carried out at every district. “Corrupt officers are being posted in the anti-corruption and other departments of the province,”

Ayaz Latif Palijo also took a jab at the PPP leadership, alleged that Faryal Talpur, the sister of Asif Ali Zardari, had presided over a meeting of returning officers on the other day. The CM and the provincial police chief are not neutral. Palijo demanded that their reservations should be redressed even if the general elections are postponed for 8 to 10 days. He warned that the GDA would hold wheel jam strike, if their demands are not fulfilled.

The former CM Ghous Ali Shah, Dr Safdar Abbasi and Irfanullah Marwat also spoke on the occasion.