ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (r) Nasirul Mulk assured all-out help from the federal and provincial governments to the Election Commission of Pakistan for the smooth and timely conduct of general elections.

The premier was given a briefing on the preparations and arrangements being made for smooth conduct of the elections here at the PM Office on Monday which was also attended by all the four caretaker chief ministers, ECP officials and other relevant officials.

In another development, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javid Bajwa also called on caretaker PM at his office and discussed with him a host of issues, including the security arrangements for upcoming general elections.

Officials at the Prime Minister Office informed that overall security situation in the country came under discussion with special reference to the security arrangements for upcoming general elections where Army would be holding the main responsibility of maintenance of security arrangements both inside and outside the polling stations.

PM Mulk stressed the need for making foolproof security arrangements for the elections, particularly on the polling stations declared sensitive by the Election Commission.

Earlier, ECP Secretary briefed the meeting chaired by the PM on the preparations made for conducting General Elections 2018.

He also elaborated on the details of the Code of Conduct that has been worked out for contesting candidates, presiding officers and the polling staff, the law enforcement agencies deployed for election duties, media and election observers, both local and foreign, who would be monitoring the elections country-wide.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the preparations made by the commission. He said that ensuring the conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections was the prime responsibility of the ECP.

Prime Minister Mulk reiterated that the federal and the provincial governments are committed to providing every possible support to the election commission in the discharge of its constitutional obligations.

The briefing was attended by Interior Minister Azam Khan; chief minister Hasan Askari Rizvi (Punjab), Fazalur Rehman (Sindh), Dost Muhammad (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Alauddin Marri (Balochistan); Secretary to PM Suhail Aamir; ECP Secretary Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad; federal secretaries of finance, interior and defence; chief secretaries and IGPs of the four provinces; ICT administration; and other senior government officials.