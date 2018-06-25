Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) warned that if the case registered against Dr Javed Iqbal of Pirmahal was not withdrawn within three days, the doctors will lock their clinics and hospitals as protest.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday at Pirmahal, PMA district secretary general Dr Afzal Duggal, Pirmaghal tehsel president Dr Ramzan Choudry and others claimed that a few weeks ago several persons had attacked the clinic of Dr Javed Iqbal at Pirmahal and tortured him and his staff over the charge of not attending their patient.

They added that Pirmahal police had registered a case against the attackers but now to force Dr Javed Iqbal to reconcile with alleged attackers, an FIR had been registered with fabricated charges of attacking the patients attendants by the doctor. They demanded immediate withdrawal of the FIR.