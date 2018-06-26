Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif Monday kicked off his party election campaign, pledging to fix civic problems plaguing Karachi in three years.

“The PML-N is fully aware of the significance of country’s commercial hub. During its term, the party managed to restore peace here,” he said while taking to his party workers and local businesspersons. Karachi is a jugular vein of national economy and special focus has to be paid on bettering infrastructure, the former Punjab CM said.

The PML-N president continued: “Keeping in view the size of the metropolis, its population and geographical location, allocation of special budget for the port city should be made. The PML-N understands this and it would continue its policy of development”.

“We also accept our responsibility; Karachi has been neglected,” he said, adding that this time the PML-N launched its political campaign from Karachi.

He listed the efforts and achievements of PML-N Punjab and federal governments in last five years on social and economic fronts including overcoming the energy crisis, and law and order problem.

Shehbaz stressed special efforts are needed to achieve the goals of national progress and prosperity, saying: “The PML-N has already set an example of launch development schemes across the country.”

The PML-N president, said since sound economy is the key for meaningful survival of any country in the present day world, therefore, his party had been particularly focusing on putting the country on path of stable economic growth.

He said his party has devised a policy to revive textile industry which, according to him, was ruined in last 10 years.

He regretted that sit-ins were staged to create hurdles in PML-N’s development journey

Shehbaz said his party with its roots deep among the masses and a strong presence of technocrats in its ranks hold panacea for all major problems of the country including the looming threat of acute water scarcity. Kalabagh Dam, however, cannot be focused amidst the absence of national consensus while Bhasha Dam needed political stability, he said.

He vowed to ensure supply of potable water to every residential unit in Karachi within next three years.

He went on to say: “The PML-N government at the centre will also resolve the issue of collection and disposal of solid waste of the city within six months through modern and scientific arrangements. It will also come up with long-term projects to strengthen public transport system and infrastructure in Karachi “

“Karachi needs large desalination plants for clean water to entire population. Also, more flyovers and underpasses are needed, otherwise the city shall be jammed after some years,” he said while speaking at a meeting with business community here at the Federation House.

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry has invited the leadership of all major political parties of the country to visit its Headquarters (Federation House) and present their economic agenda for next five years to its members. FPCCI, being the apex trade body, represents entire business community of the country.

Shehbaz was accompanied by Mushahid Hussain Syed, Mushahidullah Khan and Dr Miftah Ismail, and Shah Muhammad Shah.

Prominent on FPCCI side were President Ghazanffar Bailour, Senior Vice President Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, Vice Presidents Zahid Saeed, Tariq Haleem and Mirza Ishtiaq Baig.

Shehbaz said Karachi has great potential to become international centre for economic activities and his party would revive its glory.

To a question, Shehbaz said next PML-N government would take innovative steps for promotion of trade and industry like one-window operation facility for traders and investors. The government would focus on international standard research and development for high economic growth, he added.