Share:

Rawalpindi - The protest of PML-N workers against nomination of former MNA Malik Shakeel Ahmed Awan for PP-18 entered the second consecutive day on Monday when scores of protestors blocked IJP Road by burning posters of candidates and tyres.

The protestors, who were diehard supporters of ex-MPA Zia Ullah Shah, were also chanting slogans against party leadership for fielding Malik Shakil Ahmed Awan instead of Zia Ullah Shah in PP-18.

They urged former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and PML-N president Mian Shehbaz Sharif to withdraw the decision to award party ticket to Shakeel Awan. “We will not accept the nomination of Shakeel Awan” was the most echoed slogan chanted by the protestors. The mess of protestors on IJP Road has also triggered a massive traffic jam posing hardships for commuters and pedestrians in scorching heat. “Our leader is Zia Ullah Shah because he rendered many services for people in PP-18 and should therefore be given the party ticket,” said Shabbir Ahmed, a protestor. He said the party should accommodate the local candidates or else the voters would support PTI in upcoming elections 2018.

“The party has not consulted with workers before awarding party ticket to former MNA Shakeel Awan”, said Sohail Khan, a voter. He added that the former MNA has done nothing for the area residents despite serving in national assembly for five years. “We will not support him and the party top command should review its decision,” he said.