Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is taking time to pick up the names for candidates in Lahore for the Punjab Assembly seats.

PML-N has so far announced names of only 11 candidates for Lahore and a report says the party committee has also finalised some other names for the award of tickets while several others have been given a go-ahead to launch campaign in their respective constituencies although decision in respect of all of them will be made by June 28.

Sources privy to the developments in the party say resentment against some former MPAs of Lahore has been found by the voters in certain constituencies of the city after their worth was assessed through a survey.

The electorate had grievances against such MPAs for ignoring them and not carrying out development works in their constituencies during the party government. The UC chairmen and vice chairmen of the party are particularly opposing the candidature of such persons.

The PML-N has so far finalised the names of 11 candidates of the total 30 seats for tickets in the city.

The leadership is showing much care while selecting names for the city candidates as the party is going to contest a high-stake election in this part where the PML-N wants to win maximum number of seats.

In Lahore, the PML-N government had made huge spending on development projects over the last 10 years, realising the fact that victory in this city is a benchmark for victory in the province.

As such the N leadership is evaluating worth, merit and public acceptance of every aspirant for the candidature side by side his loyalty to the party and discipline before finalising his name.

The party has fielded Samiullah Khan in PP-144, Ghazali Saleem Butt in PP-145, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in PP-146, Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman in PP-147, Yasin Sohal in PP-162, Mian Naseer Ahmad in PP-163, Shehbaz Sharif in PP-164, Shehbaz Sharif in PP-165, Shabbir Khokhar in PP-161, Maryam Nawaz Sharif in PP-173 and Khawaja Saad Rafiq in PP-168. Sharifs will contest on four seats out of the total 11 in Lahore.

According to sources, Mian Marghoob and Bilal Yasin are appearing as potential candidates of the party for PP-149 and PP-149, respectively. These constituencies fall under NA-125 where Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been fielded.

For PP-156, PP-177 and PP-178, the names of Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Naveed Anjum and Malik Waheed have been shared by the sources while Hafiz Nauman and Tauseef Shah are being named for PP-160 and PP-161. Ch Shehbaz is expected to get ticket for PP-152.

Sources say deliberations are going on to finalise the rest 19 ticket holders of the party for Lahore and their names will be formally announced by June 28.

Meanwhile, PML-N has awarded ticket to Sardar Shahjahan for NA-13, Mansehra, and Cap (r) Muhammad Safdar for NA-14, Mansehra. Capt Safdar is the spouse of Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

For NA-15 and NA-16, Abbotabad, tickets have been awarded to Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Sardar Sheharyar Mehtab, respectively. For NA-17, Haripur, ticket has been awarded to Babar Nawaz Khan and Sheikh Ijaz for PP-114, Faisalabad.