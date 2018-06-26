Share:

Rawalpindi - Police have resolved a blind murder case involving five people case after arresting an accused during a raid.

The killer has been identified as Hanook Masih.

Addressing a press briefing , Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hazro Raja Fayyaz disclosed that a man Muhammad Wasim, resident of Jatyal village, appeared before police station Hazro and lodged a complaint stating his two wives and three children were killed by unknown killer by chopping their necks with a blunt knife at his house on June 14, 2018.

The deceased were Naila Wasim, Alshuba Wasim, Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Kashan and Muhammad Usman, DSP added. He said that police registered case on complaint of victim and began investigation. He said DPO Attock formed a special police team to trace the killer.