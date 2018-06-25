Share:

SADIQABAD-Seeing us successful in the upcoming polls, our political rivals are passing sleepless nights. This was stated by Nadeem Abbas Cheema, candidate for NA-180, during an address to a corner meeting here the other day.

“The local political dynasties will suffer an ignominious defeat in the general election and will be expelled from political scenario forever,” he said. He added that he entered politics for public service. “It is my mission. All I want is to serve the masses and no one can stop me from doing the noble job,” he pointed out. He stated that he and his companions were becoming popular with each passing day, adding that it stood testimony to the fact that people loved and trusted them.

“I can’t ignore the love and affection from people of my area,” he said, claiming that people of the constituency he was contesting election from eyed him as their future representative in Parliament. “I’m contesting elections for the rights of my people. I’ll go all out for the purpose. Those who establish political dynasty in the area will have to beg people their support after defeat in elections,” he noted.