Rawalpindi - A poster exhibition in collaboration with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) was held to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking here on Monday.

Director General (DG) ANF Maj Gen Musarat Nawaz Malik was the chief guest at the posters exhibition and prize distribution ceremony. RAC Director Waqar Ahmed, former director Naheed Manzoor, and Joint Director ANF Muhammad Riaz Soomro were also present on the occasion.

A total of 90 students participated in competition titled “Nashey sy Inkar, Zindgi sey Pyar”. Famous artist Masud Khawaja anchored the ceremony.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony, Director General ANF Maj Gen Musarat Nawaz Malik said that it was his first priority to eliminate drugs from the country and stressed that every Pakistan must play his role in this regard. He said that parents should keep a vigilant eye on their children to save them from this menace. Director RAC Waqar Ahmed thanked the distinguished guests and said that it was crucial to highlight drug abuse.