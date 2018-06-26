Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party can form alliance with like-minded parties after the polls but will contest the July 25 elections solo, senior party leaders said.

Close aides to the PPP leadership told The Nation that both Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari were not in favour of forming alliance before the elections.

Bilawal’s spokesperson Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that for the time-being, there was no chance of forming any alliance for the July 25 polls but the situation could change after the elections. “It all depends on the results. We will consider the situation and decide what can be done. We have experience of running coalition governments and we can lead such a government again,” he said.

Khokhar said the PPP was in contact with the like-minded parties but an alliance before the elections was never considered. “We cannot say which parties can be key to the coalition government until we have election results. All analysts are predicting a hung parliament and our experience (of running a coalition government) can be handy (in such a situation). Cooperation with other parties after election cannot be ruled out,” he told The Nation.

The lawmaker said that Bilawal will announce PPP’s manifesto on June 28. “He (Bilawal) will fulfil the promises made in the manifesto. This will be the first manifesto under Bilawal’s leadership,” he said.

Khokhar said the PPP had considered the poor people in the manifesto and the plan was aimed at improving the standing of the country in the world. “The PPP is the only party that unveils manifesto to actually implement it. Revolutionary steps have been planned for the country’s progress,” he claimed.

The PPP has been down in Punjab but has shown improvement in Khyber-Pakhtunkhaw and Balochistan before the general election. In 2013, the PPP did badly in all other provinces except in Sindh – where they led the provincial govt.

Since the national elections, the party has been struggling for revival as Imran Khan-led PTI tried to fill the vacuum.

The party was nowhere in the contest in the last local governments’ polls held in Islamabad and the provinces except in Sindh.

Zardari believes that even 30 National Assembly seats from the 140-plus on offer in Punjab could give the party a realistic chance to lead a coalition government in the centre. Bilawal, however, has higher expectations and insists on even forming the provincial government in Punjab.

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bokhari said that if US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jung Un can sit together for reconciliation, then the political parties can very well form alliances.

“We cannot rule it (alliance) after polls like any other political party. However, we will contest polls as a single party and then take decisions according to the results,” he remarked.

The PPP leader told The Nation that the PPP was hopeful of winning enough seats in the National Assembly to form a coalition government with smaller parties.

The end of the five-year term of the PML-N government paved way for a caretaker set-up to conduct general election. President Mamnoon Hussain has approved July 25 for the general election, which will see more than 100 million voters cast their ballots for both national and provincial assemblies’ seats.

The PML-N, the PPP and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are aiming to form the next federal government. For now, the three major parties have expressed the expectations that Caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk will oversee the general election as a neutral interim chief executive.