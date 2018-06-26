Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Information Secretary Moula Bux Chandio Monday lashed out at the top PML-N and PTI leadership and said that the PPP would be contesting against the pro-Taliban parties in the upcoming polls.

“The masses should be aware of the politics of lip servicing and foul language from these parties,” he said in a statement on Monday.

The people should not forget that these two parties were against any operation against Taliban and later both the parties were able to secure better votes in the 2013 polls with the support of militants while those parties against the extremism were barred from public campaigning due to attacks on their public gatherings, he said.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif is once again on a mission to fool people and his claim of ending load shedding is nothing but an eye-wash. “Except some big cities the entire country is witnessing long durations of load shedding,” he said.

He also rejected the PML-N claim of brining peace in the city and said that the PML-N led federal government did not fulfill its promise to compensate the provincial government on the expenses incurred on Karachi operation.

“The Sindh government solely led this operation on its own resources, he said.

He further said that he informer interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had admitted that the PML-N tried to use the Karachi operation against its opponents in the city. “Nisar instead of speaking against the terrorists tried to blackmail the political groups in the guise of Karachi operation on the floor of National Assembly,” he said.