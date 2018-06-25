Share:

SIALKOT-The PTI has finalised its candidates in all the five constituencies of National Assembly and eleven of Punjab Assembly in Sialkot district and is aimed to give the tough time to the PML-N candidates.

The PTI claimed that its candidates were very strong in their areas. After the finalisation, the PTI candidates have geared up their electioneering in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils, with their high claims of winning the polls. PTI has confirmed Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan as PTI candidate in constituency (NA 72, Sialkot-I) against PML-N’s Chaudhry Armughan Subhani.

In Sialkot city’s constituency (NA 73, Sialkot-II), the PTI has again fielded Usman Dar against PML-N’s Khawaja Asif, the five times winner.

Top PTI leadership has not yet finalised its candidate in Pasrur city’s NA-74 constituency as the PTI leadership is considering two names of aspirants Barrister Mansur Sarwar Khan and Ch Ghulam Abbas, the former provincial minister of PPP against PML-N’s Ali Zahid, the son of former federal law minister Zahid Hamid.

In Daska city’s NA-75 constituency, the PTI has fielded Ali Asjad Malhi against PML-N’s Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah. Ali Asjad Malhi had been the PML-Q backed minister during Musharraf Regime. PTI has also brought back Ch Sadaqat Ali as its candidate in PP-42 constituency against PML-N’s Mian Zeeshan Rafiq, very close associate of Shehbaz Sharif.

The PTI has fielded two brothers in Sambrial city’s constituencies. PTI has confirmed Brig (r) Muhammad Aslam Ghuman in constituency (NA 76, Sialkot-V) besides giving ticket to his younger brother Azeem Noor Ghuman in constituency (PP 44, Sialkot-X).

However, the PTI top leadership completely ignored Umer Farooq Mayer (the day one worker and one of the pioneers of PTI in Sialkot. The PTI totally rejected his lifelong political services and sacrifices for the party and awarded ticket to PML-N’s dissident Ch Ikhlaq Ahmed in constituency (PP 36, Sialkot-II). Now, disgruntled Umer Farooq Mayer is contesting these polls in three constituencies - one national assembly constituency and two Punjab assembly constituencies in Sialkot city - as independent candidate against the PTI.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing the party workers at village Koobey Chak, Bajwat, claimed that PTI had undoubtedly fielded potential candidates in Sialkot district. They will give very tough time to PML-N candidates, she hoped. She added that the PTI was in very strong to make a clean sweep in Sialkot district’s all the five national assembly seats and eleven seats of the Punjab assembly. She said that July 25 would be the day of PTI’s historical victory in Sialkot district.