ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s decision to withdraw tickets from some potential candidates in south Punjab and other areas could backfire spectacularly as most ‘disgruntled members’ may now contest the general election against the party.

The somersault of PTI chief Imran Khan to take back party tickets in some constituencies especially in southern Punjab has reportedly displeased the candidates and their voters. In retaliation, these potential candidates after withdrawal of the party tickets were planning to contest elections against the party, background discussions with political circles of the area left the impression.

On Sunday, the PTI announced its candidates for the remaining seats of the National Assembly and all four provincial assemblies.

According to the PTI, of the 272 National Assembly seats, the party has so far announced its candidates for 229 constituencies.

In NA-154, Multan, former minister Sikandar Hayat Bosan was awarded a ticket by the PTI but later the ticket was withdrawn. In NA-162, Vehari, Nazir Jutt was awarded the party ticket but later the decision was reversed and Ayesha Nazir Jatt was awarded the ticket from the same constituency.

In NA-175, Rahim Yar Khan, Makhdom Ahmed Alam was awarded the party ticket but later, Makhdoom Khusro Bukhtiar was awarded the ticket. The change of the decision may force Alam to contest against the party.

Likewise, Shah Farman has been replaced with Nasir Khan Musazai; Amar Ali Hussain has been replaced with Chaudhry Bilal Ijaz. In Leyyah, former MNA Bhadar Khan Sehar, who was also denied a party ticket, may also strongly react to the decision.

Other candidates including Zafar Ahmad Qureshi has been replaced with Muhammad Qasim Sialvi and Malik Ehsanullah Tiwana has been replaced with Gul Asghar Khan.

Sources said that smaller parties in southern Punjab had also requested the PTI for seat adjustment but the request was flatly denied.

According to the sources, former MNA from Muzaffargarh, Jamshed Dasti, had also requested through Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid for seat adjustment in NA-184, NA-182 and NA-183 constituencies but his request was refused.

Dasti, the Awami Raaj Party chief, was interested in seat adjustment in southern Punjab but the refusal from the PTI has now compelled the former lawmaker to contest against the party.

Likewise, Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi of ‘Tehreek Bahali Soba Bahawalpur’ around a month ago had merged his party with the PTI but they had been denied seat adjustment in the area. A strong reaction is also expected from Abbasi as he might contest against the PTI in the upcoming elections.

Political analysts believe that the withdrawal of tickets was agitating the former ‘ticket-holders’ might have far-reaching consequences on the elections and the irritated members could damage the vote bank of the PTI in their respective areas.