SARGODHA-Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf's local leaders have disagreed with the party high ups on the award of tickets, and announced to contest elections as independent candidates besides protesting against the decision.

PTI North Punjab President Mumtaz Akhtar Kahloon and others on Monday during a press conference said that the ticket for NA-90 had been given to Dr Nadia Aziz who joined the PTI after leaving the PML-N. He said that she fleeced the joys of powers during PML-N government and now joined PTI.

The PTI local leaders said that the same situation had been seen in PP-77 and PP-78. Mumtaz Akhtar has announced to contest election as independent candidate and also announce to take out a protest rally against the "unfair" distribution of tickets.