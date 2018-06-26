Share:

ISLAMABAD - Though Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has finalised its most of the tickets for the Punjab Assembly for July 25 elections, it has yet to field candidates for two provincial assembly’s constituencies of the garrison city Rawalpindi apparently to give favour to estranged PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

The PTI has not fielded candidates for two important provincial assembly’s constituencies of Rawalpindi —PP-10 and PP-12 - from where former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan is contesting election as an independent candidate. However, PTI has denied the notion that perhaps the party had left these two constituencies open only to benefit Chaudhry Nisar.

PTI, the other day, issued its final list of candidates for National Assembly and four provincial assemblies. According to the list, the PTI issued tickets to total of 229 candidates for 272 seats of National Assembly and 238 tickets for total of 297 constituencies of Punjab Assembly. Out of total 99 KP assembly seats, PTI nominated candidates on 90 seats while 79 candidates were given tickets for 130 seats of Sindh Assembly, and 36 candidates were finalised for 51 Balochistan assembly seats

Out of total 15 provincial assembly seats of district Rawalpindi, the parliamentary board of PTI has confirmed tickets for 13 seats while it has yet to issue tickets for PP-10 and PP-12.

PTI Secretary Information Fawad Chaudhry while talking to The Nation said the impression was wrong that PTI has not fielded candidates for the two constituencies as part of seat adjustment with Chaudhry Nisar, once an old friend of chairman PTI Imran Khan. “We will definitely issue tickets for these two constituencies,” he said adding that PTI had enough applicants for these two constituencies and because of the reason the party has delayed the decision for a day or so.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on last Sunday had fielded its candidates on all four constituencies of Rawalpindi — NA-63, NA-59, PP-10 and PP-12 — from where Chaudhry Nisar is contesting as an independent candidate. The party had reversed its earlier decision of not fielding candidates from these constituencies.

For NA-59 and PP-10, PML-N had fielded Engineer Qamarul Islam as its candidate against Nisar. While for NA-63 constituency, PML-N fielded Sardar Mumtaz Khan as its candidate. Similarly, PML-N candidate Faisal Qayyum Malik will contest from PP-12.

On the other hand, the PTI has fielded Ghulam Sarwar Khan for both the constituencies of the National Assembly from where Nisar is contesting.

Earlier, PML-N leadership had asked Nisar to appear for interview before a parliamentary board to get party ticket — a demand that he flatly refused saying that he being a senior member of the party never applied for party ticket.

Separately, PTI on Monday issued details of the party’s electoral campaign that was started from Sunday’s Mianwali rally. According to an announcement made by PTI, party chairman Imran Khan will address public rallies in Islamabad, Lahore, Bannu and Karachi consecutively as part of his election campaign. On June 27, Imran Khan will address a rally in Islamabad while he will carry forward his campaign on June 28 and June 29 in Lahore for two days.

The PTI chief will visit Bannu and Rizmik in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on July 1 while he will embark on a two-day visit to Karachi from July 2. PTI has advised the local party leadership of party to make necessary arrangements for these rallies.